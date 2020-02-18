Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in KLA by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day moving average is $162.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,657 shares of company stock worth $1,344,037. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.