Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $220.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.46. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

