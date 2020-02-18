Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 814 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

