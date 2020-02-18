Fiera Capital Corp Has $402,000 Stock Position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIM. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 418,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 303,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIM opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

