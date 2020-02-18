Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 299 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,464,000 after acquiring an additional 364,755 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 358,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after buying an additional 108,149 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 933,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after buying an additional 53,356 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 106,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of GNR opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.