Fiera Capital Corp Sells 32,800 Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of XPEL worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in XPEL by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. XPEL has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

