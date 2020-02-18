Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 339 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

NYSE:AIG opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

