Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 3,469 WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $102.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.