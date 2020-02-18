Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 43 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 158,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,066 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 27,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its stake in American Tower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $256.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $171.71 and a 52-week high of $258.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.01.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

