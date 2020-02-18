2,211 Shares in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after buying an additional 456,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 59.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 575,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after buying an additional 214,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $146.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $102.69 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

