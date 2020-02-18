Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Citigroup increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

NYSE:FLT opened at $318.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.08 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

