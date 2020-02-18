Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.