Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Baytex Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,752,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,251,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 927,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,071,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTE stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $608.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.73.

BTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.