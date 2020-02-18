1,915 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

