Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 4,318 Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

