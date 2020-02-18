$514.97 Million in Sales Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post sales of $514.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.78 million and the lowest is $507.94 million. Childrens Place posted sales of $530.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. Childrens Place has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other Childrens Place news, CFO Michael Scarpa acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 483.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 115,914 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 39.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 19.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 124,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

