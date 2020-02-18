$5.32 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report $5.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $20.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.79 billion to $21.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

