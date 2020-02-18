Fiera Capital Corp Has $228,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

NYSE:GPC opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

