$723.71 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will post sales of $723.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.41 million and the lowest is $717.00 million. Tronox reported sales of $429.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tronox.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.54. Tronox has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,718,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,251,000 after buying an additional 620,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 2,113,741 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after buying an additional 264,094 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 303,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tronox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

