$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $798.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $248,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,075. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $126.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.