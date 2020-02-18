Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 26,264 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

Shares of TROW opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $95.07 and a one year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

