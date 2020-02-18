Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,997 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $294.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.20 and its 200-day moving average is $263.79.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

