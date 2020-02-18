Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.