IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 419 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.