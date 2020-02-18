John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Stock Holdings Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $127.97.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

