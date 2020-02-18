IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,867.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.28. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

