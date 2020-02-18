IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 2,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $97,321.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,589.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,508 shares of company stock valued at $78,863,652. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $189.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $192.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

