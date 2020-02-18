IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.