IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 207 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 207 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $223.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

