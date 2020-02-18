IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.