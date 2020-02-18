IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 113.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,780 shares of company stock worth $248,282 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE:INGR opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

