Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AR. Cfra downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

NYSE:AR opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Antero Resources by 17.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 211,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Antero Resources by 48.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Antero Resources by 116.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

