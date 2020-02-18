Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MHK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

NYSE MHK opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.48. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

