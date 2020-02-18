ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Get ESSILOR INTL S/S alerts:

ESLOY opened at $75.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $80.46.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSILOR INTL S/S (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSILOR INTL S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSILOR INTL S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.