OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price target on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.29.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.50 on Monday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.