Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 143,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 58,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

