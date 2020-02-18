Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 143,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 58,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,997 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc
Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,997 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc
Dominion Energy Inc Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp
Dominion Energy Inc Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 419 QUALCOMM, Inc.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 419 QUALCOMM, Inc.
John Bean Technologies Corp Stock Holdings Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC
John Bean Technologies Corp Stock Holdings Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in salesforce.com, inc.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in salesforce.com, inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report