$890.21 Million in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce sales of $890.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $896.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $887.00 million. Autodesk posted sales of $737.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 108.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $208.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

