$890.21 Million in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce sales of $890.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $896.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $887.00 million. Autodesk posted sales of $737.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 108.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $208.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,997 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc
Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,997 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc
Dominion Energy Inc Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp
Dominion Energy Inc Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 419 QUALCOMM, Inc.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 419 QUALCOMM, Inc.
John Bean Technologies Corp Stock Holdings Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC
John Bean Technologies Corp Stock Holdings Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in salesforce.com, inc.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in salesforce.com, inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report