BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

BCDA stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of BioCardia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

