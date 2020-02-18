Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $86.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.01 million.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Park National by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Park National by 22.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

