DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $56.39 on Monday. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

