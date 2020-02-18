The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) Downgraded by Noble Financial

The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Noble Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

MNIQQ stock opened at $0.09 on Friday.

Get The McClatchy alerts:

About The McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The McClatchy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The McClatchy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.