The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) Downgraded by Noble Financial

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Noble Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

MNIQQ stock opened at $0.09 on Friday.

About The McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

