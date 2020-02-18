CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.