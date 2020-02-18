Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Yelp by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

