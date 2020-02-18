Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NYSE:PHX opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 8,000 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,921,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.