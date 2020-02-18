IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,684 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FXY opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $84.81 and a one year high of $90.53.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

