Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 272.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $5,454,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Concho Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.