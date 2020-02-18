IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 106,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $68,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

