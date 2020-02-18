IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.