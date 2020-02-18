Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lessened by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 162.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

