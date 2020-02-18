IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 381 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $245.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.70. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $245.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

